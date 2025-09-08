Sabarimala temple closed after four-day Onam festival

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple was closed on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the four-day Onam festival celebration. As part of the festival, feast was offered to devotees on all four days.

Kalabhabhishekam was the special ritual performed on the concluding day of the festival. Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru performed brahmakalasa pooja at 9 am at the mandapam of the temple in the presence of melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri.

The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulated the sreekovil.

Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja were the other rituals held. The sreekovil was closed in the evening after athazha pooja and harivarasanam. The hill shrine will be reopened on September 16.