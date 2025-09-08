Sasthamkotta railway station to get Rs 7-cr upgrade

KOLLAM: The Railway Board has approved development work worth Rs 7 crore for the comprehensive upgrade of Sasthamkotta railway station, Mavelikara M P Kodikunnil Suresh said.

The project will cover modernisation of the station, renovation of platforms, repair and expansion of platform shelters, construction of toilets and waiting areas, renovation of the old station building, installation of digital announcement and coach position display systems, catering stalls, seating, drinking water facilities, waste disposal systems, improved lighting and fans on platforms, renovation of the foot overbridge, lifts, and direction boards.

The detailed project report will be prepared soon, and the tendering process is expected to begin within three months. Currently, several express and special trains halt at Sasthamkotta.

Soon, Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Express, Maveli Express and Intercity Express will also stop here. Recently, the Ernad Express became the seventeenth train to be allotted a halt at the station. The Railway Board had earlier sanctioned additional stoppages for two major trains at Ochira and Sasthamkotta stations, improving connectivity in Kollam district.

Suresh said the approvals came after demands raised at a meeting of MPs convened by the Thiruvananthapuram divisional railway manager, as well as follow-up meetings with the railway minister and the Railway Board chairman in Delhi.