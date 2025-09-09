Bevco’s plastic bottle return scheme to roll out from September 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to promote responsible waste disposal, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco) is rolling out its plastic bottle return scheme from Wednesday. The pilot project will begin at 20 Bevco outlets, 10 each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, and will gradually expand to other districts.
As part of the initiative, a refundable deposit of Rs 20 will be collected from customers purchasing QR-coded plastic liquor bottles. The deposit will be returned once the used bottle is brought back to the same outlet, provided the label remains intact.
“This is a step towards sustainable retail practices,” said Harshitha Attaluri, Managing Director of Bevco. “The tamper-proof label will carry the shop name, and customers are expected to return the bottle to the same outlet initially to avoid overcrowding at any one location.”
The label system and associated software were developed with the help of C-DIT. The label will be applied at the outlet itself, along with a separate receipt. However, the MD clarified, “Customers do not need to bring back the extra receipt, just the bottle with the intact label will suffice.”
The scheme includes setting up counters at the outlets, which will be managed by Kudumbashree members. These staffers will collect the bottles, deface the labels, and dispose of them in designated bins. Bevco has signed an agreement with Clean Kerala Company, which will handle the collection and recycling of the returned bottles.
“For now, this is limited to plastic bottles, but from January, we are planning a software upgrade that will allow customers to return bottles at any outlet. We are testing that system right now,” added Harshitha Attaluri.
In the next phase, the scheme will be introduced in Kozhikode and Vytilla. The corporation also plans to introduce reusable cloth bags priced at Rs 15 and Rs 20 from October 1. Customers will be encouraged to bring their own bags, and newspaper covers will be phased out.
Meanwhile, the corporation is investing in improving its retail infrastructure. Out of the 283 outlets in the state, only about 30-40 currently function as self-help outlets. Bevco is targeting the upgradation of 25 outlets lacking basic amenities.
“New outlets will only be approved if they have at least 2,500 sq ft of space, two restrooms, and parking facilities. These conditions are essential to ensure better customer experience and waste management,” said Attaluri.
Although Bevco has approached malls to set up outlets, only Kozhikode’s Gokulam Mall has agreed so far. Metro station-based outlets will come up in Vytilla and Vadakkekotta soon.
The MD also added that while plastic and glass bottles are being addressed under the new scheme, tetra packs remain under consideration by the Finance Department.
The total cost of labels and associated implementation came to Rs 80,000 per outlet. Bevco plans to analyse return rates and recovery efficiency before expanding the project statewide. Also, a new website and app will be launched within 10 days to enable online booking and pick-up by customers.