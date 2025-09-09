Couple alleges highhandedness, seeks visuals from Valappad station

THRISSUR: Kodungallur resident Rijith K and his wife Swathy endured a disturbing experience at the Valappad police station last year. The reason: they had a quarrel with a motorcyclist after he swerved across the path of their vehicle without any signal. The rider, Biju, allegedly abused the couple who were proceeding to attend a family function. He later filed a complaint against Rijith as well.

The couple have sought CCTV footage of the events that unfolded at the police station on October 20 and 21 in 2024. Currently, the RTI application in that regard is under the consideration of the Information Commission. Rijith has also lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s office, seeking an intervention.

“After the quarrel on the road (on October 20), Biju even visited my extended family member’s house where the function was happening,” Rijith recalled.

“As I was busy with the function, he left after threatening me and asking me to meet him. I then went to his house but he was not there. I was then called to the Valapad police station. While I thought the police would have called me to settle the issue, only by midnight did I come to know that they had arrested me.”