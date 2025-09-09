Doctor held for consumption and possession of MDMA

KOCHI: A 31-year-old doctor at Ernakulam General Hospital was arrested in Kochi on Monday night after police found him in possession of 0.83 grams of MDMA. The accused, Amjad Ahsan, a resident of Vadakkekara in North Paravur, was detained near a flat on Pulleppady Road close to Lisie Hospital by the Kochi City DANSAF squad.

Amjad, an alleged drug user, had been under police watch for over a month. He was apprehended in Pulleppady while attempting to collect the substance. The operation was launched on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, with a special team led by Narcotics ACP K A Abdul Salam executing the arrest.

Though residing in Kochi, Amjad reportedly travelled back to Vadakkekara after duty hours. Police are now working to trace the source of the contraband. “The quantity seized is less than one gram, which qualifies for station bail under the NDPS Act. However, given the seriousness of a medical professional’s involvement, we intend to produce him before court,” said an officer with the Ernakulam North police station.

The officer also flagged concerns about drug use among some doctors and hospital staff but admitted that identifying such networks within busy healthcare facilities remains a significant challenge.