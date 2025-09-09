Kerala: Panic spreads as deadly infection kills 5 in 1 month

KOZHIKODE: Concern is mounting in the state as the death toll of amoebic meningoencephalitis continues to climb, touching five in just one month. Experts and health officials warn that inadequate coordination between departments and delayed interventions are hampering effective containment efforts, leaving both patients and the public vulnerable.

Shobhana, 56, of Thiruvali near Wandoor in Malappuram, is the latest victim of the rare but deadly brain infection. Diagnosed on September 6, she had been under critical care at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) and passed away on Monday. Just two days ago, Ratheesh, a resident of Sulthan Bathery, died of the disease .

Three others died over the past few weeks: A three-month-old from Omassery in Kozhikode, Ramla, 52, from Malappuram, and a nine-year-old girl from Thamarassery, who died while receiving treatment at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Kozhikode. Eleven patients, including children, are under observation at the Kozhikode MCH.

Despite repeated alerts, there appears to be no consolidated data on total number of confirmed cases, recoveries or fatalities. Public health activists criticise the lack of coordination between the health department, hospitals and local bodies, pointing out that the absence of a unified strategy is prolonging the crisis.

Officials at Kozhikode MCH confirmed that specialised medicines are being procured from abroad to treat critically-ill patients. However, doctors acknowledge that treatment remains complicated, especially in patients with other health issues. Meanwhile, the health department has instructed local authorities to intensify preventive measures, such as monitoring water quality and raising awareness about potential sources of infection.