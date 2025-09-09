KSRTC earns record-breaking daily revenue of Rs 10 crore; marking all-time high

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) earned a record-breaking daily revenue collection of Rs 10.19 crore on September 8, an all-time high that signals a new era for the struggling public utility.

"This monumental achievement wasn't a one-off event but the culmination of the untiring efforts of everyone, from the CMD to the employees. The same shows the passengers have accepted the strategic reforms with a renewed focus on customer service, including the arrival of new buses, digital payment, travel card, and Chalo App, etc," Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said.

The previous record daily collection was Rs 9.22 crore on December 23, 2024, set during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, and a strong Onam showing of Rs 8.29 crore (on September 14, 2024), which was itself an all-time festival record.

On Monday, a total of 4607 services, including the newly launched luxury buses, were operated against the 4567 services on December 23, 2024. As many as 24.94 lakh passengers availed the services as the buses together operated 15.71 lakh kms.