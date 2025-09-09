Official data says police violence in Kerala has come down

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the home department headed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is under fire following emergence of allegations backed by CCTV visuals on custodial violence, official data reveals that the number of cases being registered by State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) has been on a decline. In the past 14 years, the SPCA has registered 5,218 cases and disposed of 5,152. As many as 66 cases are pending.

The SPCA was formed in 2012 and 181 cases were registered then. In 2013, the number of cases rose to 469. In subsequent years- 2014, 2015 and 2016- the number of cases registered stood at 671, 645 and 626, respectively. However, surprisingly, the number of cases dropped to 146, 146 and 94 in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

SPCA chairman Retired Justice V K Mohanan said: “statistics-wise speaking, the complaints of police atrocities have come down drastically.” He did not specifically state the reason for reduced number of complaints and added that “there could be many reasons for it.”