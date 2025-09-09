Samastha leader’s remarks on ‘polygamy’ trigger row

KOZHIKODE: Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadvi, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama central mushawara member and vice-chancellor of Darul Huda Islamic University, has landed in a controversy over his uncharitable remarks that most of the politicians and bureaucrats have affairs outside their wedlock.

Apparently aimed to justify the permission for polygamy allowed for males in Islam, Nadvi said while addressing a meeting of the Sunni Mahal Federation (SMF) at Madavoor in Kozhikode, that many of the politicians have illicit relationships, which they refuse to declare in the open.

“There are many decent fellows in our society that include bureaucrats, MLAs, MPs, ministers and union ministers. They have one wife on record, but also have in-charge wives,” he said.

Nadvi, who is also the chief editor of Suprabhatham daily, added that the practice is prevalent in society, but they will never admit it in the open. Nadvi said that Islam does not compel anyone to marry more than once. “But there is no issue in having more than one wife if physical fitness allows the person,” he said.

Ostensibly defending the allegation of child marriage in Islam, Nadvi quoted the example of the mother of communist leader EMS Namboodirippad.

EMS’ mother was married off at the age of eleven and there is no point in ridiculing her because it was the practice at that time. “Such practice existed in many Namboodiri families at that time,” he said.

Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) secretary Nasar Faizy Koodathayi said Nadvi didn’t insult anyone but only pointed out the hypocrisy of criticising polygamy and at the same time having extramarital relationships. “What he said is the official stand of the Sunni Mahal Federation,” he said.