Strict action against officers defying government policy: Kerala CPI chief

ALAPPUZHA: CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has said that police officers who act against the state government’s policy will face exemplary punishment.

Addressing the media in Alappuzha on Monday, Viswam said that complaints against police officials would be dealt with strictly but only after a proper inquiry.

“If an officer is found guilty, the government will take strict action. The LDF is capable of keeping such officers under control. We came to power by resisting custodial oppression, and that will remain our principle,” he said.

Criticising senior police officers, Viswam said that some officials still fail to align with the government’s policy. Referring to reports of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar secretly meeting leaders of the RSS, he said such conduct showed a lack of understanding of the LDF’s approach.

He said that the ADGP had already been removed from charge of law and order due to lapses.