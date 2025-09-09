With rare stem-cell match, expat flies back to Kerala to save 10-year-old boy

KOZHIKODE: When Amjad Rahman boarded a late-night flight from the UAE to Kochi on Sunday, he carried — more than luggage — the hope of saving a 10-year-old boy’s life. The 34-year-old is now the miracle that doctors and family members, of a child he has never met, have been desperately praying for.

The boy, whose family wishes to keep his identity anonymous, has been fighting a rare and aggressive blood disorder. His doctors at Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, had only one solution: A stem-cell transplant. The chance of finding a compatible donor is one in a million. Despite months of searching across Kerala, no match had surfaced.

Then came the twist of fate. Medical teams went back to samples collected during a 2024 blood stem cell donation drive in Mampokkam, Malappuram. Amjad of Mukkam, Kozhikode, had provided his sample at the camp before moving abroad for work.

“When the doctors called to inform me that I was a match, I didn’t even think twice,” Amjad told TNIE over call, just hours before boarding his flight. “I knew immediately this was god’s will. If my blood can save a child’s life, what greater blessing can I ask for?”