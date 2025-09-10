Beer faces unfair tax blow in Kerala, say brewers

KOCHI: The beer industry in Kerala is grappling with a bitter brew of policy ambiguity and double taxation. Since December 2022, when the state government scrapped turnover tax (TOT) on local manufacturing units — replacing it with a 4% sales tax hike and a 1% increase in Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) margins to maintain revenue neutrality — breweries have been left in limbo.

“Beer has been served a very unfair double blow on turnover tax in Kerala,” Vinod Giri, director-general of the Brewers Association of India (BAI), told TNIE.

While TOT was removed after repeated requests by the alcoholic beverage industry, the sales tax was increased by 4% to make up for revenue loss, he said.

“Even at a cursory glance, the removal of TOT and the increase in sales tax were interlinked and meant for all alcoholic beverages. But the notification removing TOT somehow failed to explicitly include ‘breweries.’ At the same time, the amendment to increase sales tax by 4% did state foreign liquor, including beer. As a result, the 5% TOT remains on beer, and now it also attracts 4% additional sales tax. This is double taxation and is badly hurting the beer industry and brewers operating in the state,” Giri said.

A spokesperson for United Breweries Ltd (UBL) echoed the concern.

“For over five decades, UBL has been investing in Kerala by establishing the state’s largest brewery, creating significant employment, and supporting local communities. To sustain and expand these investments, it is vital to ensure parity with the IMFL industry by excluding beer from TOT.