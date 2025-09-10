CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks Centre’s help to ensure safety, return of Malayali tourists stranded in Nepal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging urgent intervention to ensure the safety of Malayali tourists stranded in Nepal. Many of the tourists, including elderly visitors, are currently in Pokhara near areas affected by recent agitations in the country.

In his letter, the CM highlighted that it has become extremely difficult for the tourists to continue staying there and requested that their safety be ensured. He also called for immediate measures to bring the stranded tourists back home safely and to arrange suitable travel facilities.

The CM assured the Central Government that the state government would extend full support and cooperation in facilitating the return of its citizens.