Lottery hopes fading? Kerala govt battles to cushion 40% GST blow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has found itself in a fix as the Centre has included its state-run lottery under the 40% GST tax slab. The move will force the government to either reduce the commission paid to agents or lower the prize money.

Sources confirmed the government is not planning to increase the ticket price as that would impact the sector. Unlike the gambling casinos in Goa, the Kerala lottery provides livelihood and welfare to around two lakh people, but it has fallen under the Centre’s ‘sin goods’ category. With the new tax regime set to come into effect from September 22, the state is running out of time to find a quick-fix solution.

While lotteries have been a major revenue-generation source for the government, hundreds of people, especially the physically challenged, rely on selling these tickets for livelihood. The state government feels lottery should not be treated like other gambling activities.

For instance, funds generated from Karunya lottery is used for the treatment of underprivileged citizens. From 2020 to 2025, these funds supported over two lakh dialysis sessions, over 80,000 chemotherapy treatments, and over 16,000 angioplasty surgeries. Revenue figures from the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries show a steady rise over the past three financial years: Rs 11,892.88 crore in 2022-23, Rs 12,530.91 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 13,244.48 crore in 2024-25.

Now, many — from major lottery dealers to street-level sellers operating at bus and railway stations — are deeply worried about the impact of the tax reform. Jacob Thomas, a lottery agent in Thiruvananthapuram, said, “My commission on a Rs 50-ticket is around Rs 7, but with shop rent, staff salaries, and electricity, overall income is low.