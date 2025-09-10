Suspended IAS officer Prasanth N accuses Chief Secretary Jayathilak of procedural violations, misuse of power

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suspended IAS officer Prasanth N has accused chief secretary A Jayathilak of serious procedural violations and misuse of power, further intensifying the controversy surrounding the transfer of senior IAS officer B Ashok.

The allegations come in the wake of the Central Administrative Tribunal's decision to set aside the state government's transfer order, dealing a significant blow to the state administration and putting the Chief Secretary's office under scrutiny.

The transfer of B. Ashok from Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department to Chairman and Managing Director of Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation shocked many in the state IAS cadre.

In a Facebook post, Prasanth addressed Jayathilak as 'George Sir'- the villain from the movie Thudarum-and claimed that a careful review of the transfer order reveals more than seven distinct legal violations. "It would be evident to any IAS officer that either the order issuer lacked legal knowledge or had only superficial acquaintance with the law," he alleged.