Bring gold sheets back to Sabarimala, Kerala High Court tells TDB

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for sending gold-plated sheets of the ‘dwarapalaka idols’ of Sabarimala to Chennai for repair without informing the special commissioner or the court, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the board to bring the sheets back. It also sought explanation from devaswom officials for what it said was ‘wilful violation’ of the earlier directive.

A division bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K V Jayakumar said, “Since the repair work has been undertaken without proper intimation either to the special commissioner or to this court, we deem it necessary to direct the board to forthwith stop the repair work being carried out at Smart Creations in Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai, on the sponsorship of Unnikrishnan Potti. The items transported shall be re-transported back to the Sannidhanam.”

The bench said the devaswom commissioner, executive officer and Thiruvabharanam commissioner shall show cause why action should not be taken against them for wilful violation of the earlier binding directions.