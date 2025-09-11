Chronicling cities, built and broken through art

"In his earlier works from the ’70s, you can see the influence of Marx, in how he was interested in the city. He is witnessing and he is speaking for the people, the workers. That changes as you gradually travel to the later years, where he questions himself whether he is allowed to speak for them," says Sivakumar. And in the upstairs hall of the gallery, a portrait of Marx, small in size, large in presence, looks on to the rest of the works.



Though his expressionist style and the figures that inhabit his canvas need no introduction, the internal dilemma of the artist is also visible in his later works, which are mainly displayed downstairs. His anger, too, is prominent along with confusion.