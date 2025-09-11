CPI attacks LDF’s flagship project

ALAPPUZHA: Undermining CPM’s claims of having distributed essential commodities through Supplyco without hiking prices for nine years, key LDF ally, the CPI, which holds the food and civil supplies portfolio, has alleged that the measure has pushed the state government owned company into a debt trap.

The political report presented at the CPI state conference on Wednesday is unsparing in its criticism of the LDF government over what it terms lapses in governance, implementation of welfare schemes and financial management.

The decision to sell essential commodities without raising the prices from 2016 to May 2024 has placed a heavy financial burden on Supplyco, the report alleged. The government’s failure to pay the Rs 1,767.57 crore dues to the agency has further deepened the crisis, it said.

The report said several welfare boards have ceased to function due to lack of funds.

“The Debt Relief Commission too has come to a standstill because of the financial crunch. The government is not implementing key welfare schemes for farmers. Non-payment of procurement prices for paddy has placed farmers under severe distress,” it said.

On the traditional sectors, the report noted that welfare boards for workers remain largely ineffective. The toddy sector, in particular, has been sidelined. While the state is enthusiastic in promoting foreign liquor, it neglects toddy workers, who once played a major role in Kerala’s social transformation, it said.

Earlier, inaugurating the state conference, CPI general secretary D Raja said India is facing grave threats to its democratic fabric under the BJP-RSS regime. The right-wing forces are working aggressively to transform India into a theocratic fascist state by dismantling democratic institutions, he alleged.

Acknowledging challenges within the INDIA bloc, Raja called for greater unity among left parties. “We must strengthen communist unity and uphold values of morality to project ourselves as role models,” he said.