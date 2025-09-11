Early ticket talk: Congress circles in Kerala speculate on 2026 election line-up

KOCHI: With the assembly elections less than six months away, the Congress in Kerala has quietly drawn up its first draft of probable candidates. If the indications from party circles are anything to go by, the list shows a mix of established leaders, fresh faces, and a dash of celebrity glamour.
In Kochi, the buzz is around Henry Austin Jr., grandson of former Union minister and diplomat Henry Austin. Currently a Kochi Corporation councillor and national coordinator of the AICC Minority Department, Henry Jr. is the frontrunner for the Kochi assembly seat. His grassroots work and deep family roots in both Alappuzha and Kochi dioceses are seen as strong assets, particularly after delimitation tilted the constituency decisively towards a Christian-majority base.
In 2021, Congress candidate and former mayor Tony Chammany lost to CPM’s K J Maxi. With the seat back in play, party insiders believe Henry Jr. can reclaim it.
In neighbouring Tripunithura, sources said sitting Congress MLA K Babu has opted out, citing health issues. The leadership is veering towards Raju P Nair, Ernakulam DCC general secretary, and a familiar face in television debates. Congress insiders believe his easygoing style could help retain the seat, though a section is batting for actor-comedian Ramesh Pisharody, a Congressman with popular appeal.
The trickiest puzzle for Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, however, is finding a safe berth for his close confidant and Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas. Sources said Congress plan is to wrest Kalamassery from CPM’s heavyweight P Rajeeve through Shiyas. With Rajeeve credited for impressive development work, Congress admits that toppling him will be a Herculean task.
That forces Congress to swap Kalamassery with Kochi seat going to IUML. In Thrikkakara, the party’s safest seat in central Kerala, Uma Thomas and Kochi corporation councilor Deepti Mary Varughese are vying for the seat. Party insiders whisper that when Uma was fielded after the demise of her husband P T Thomas, there was an “unwritten understanding” that she would serve only one term.
Elsewhere in Ernakulam, both Tony Chammany and KPCC Political Affairs Committee member Ajay Tharayil are now eyeing Vypeen, a seat where the Munambam waqf land issue has generated anti-LDF sentiment. Congress hopes to cash in on the discontent, even as local factions lock horns. “It seems Satheesan has a name in mind, most likely an Ezhava candidate, for Vypeen,” said a source.
In Alappuzha, Shanimol Osman is likely to be fielded again, despite her loss in the 2021 elections. Moving beyond Ernakulam, the list is slowly crystallising. Aritha Babu (Kayamkulam) and Veena Nair (Nemom) are near-certain names.
If Congress reclaims Changanassery from Kerala Congress, veteran Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan is likely to be moved to the constituency and Nattakam Suresh is a likely pick in Kottayam, sources said. Chengannur may see a fresh face in Jyothi Vijayakumar — Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s trusted translator and a former journalist — whose candidature ticks both legacy and merit boxes. Bindu Krishna too is seen as a sure entry, while Shama Mohammed, despite her high-profile presence, is unlikely to make the cut given resistance from local leaders.
Among younger aspirants, M Liju is being looked at for an Ezhava-dominated seat, while Youth Congress leaders Rijil Makkutty (Kannur) and J S Akhil (Kazhakkootam) are strong contenders. In Kanjirappally, the name of Adv Mathew Antony, grandnephew of Accamma Cherian and K T Thomas (ex-MLA), who are both from the area, is being considered. Joseph Vazhakkan is lobbying for Muvattupuzha or Poonjar.
If Vazhakkan is shifted to Muvattupuzha, sitting MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan may be accommodated in Perumbavoor. In that case, sitting Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly may have to find another seat.
The Palakkad race is clearer: Congress has almost finalised Sandeep Varier, betting on his organisational skills to revive the party in the constituency. This means discredited MLA Rahul Mamkootathil may not find a seat.
Despite the buzz of names, the larger strategy seems familiar. In 2021, over 55% of Congress candidates were first-timers, and 60% were aged between 25 and 50.
The party is likely to repeat that formula in 2026, banking on youth energy and new faces to counter anti-incumbency narratives. “Last time, though the candidates were good, the seats chosen for them were not correct. This time, that will be rectified,” a leader said.
Though several MPs, including Hibi Eden and Kodikunnil Suresh, are keen to contest the assembly polls, sources said none of them may be considered. Despite early preparations, the Congress faces its old nemesis: inner-party rivalries. As one senior leader quipped, “Finalising candidates early is one thing. Getting everyone to agree is the real election battle.”