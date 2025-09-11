Early ticket talk: Congress circles in Kerala speculate on 2026 election line-up

KOCHI: With the assembly elections less than six months away, the Congress in Kerala has quietly drawn up its first draft of probable candidates. If the indications from party circles are anything to go by, the list shows a mix of established leaders, fresh faces, and a dash of celebrity glamour.

In Kochi, the buzz is around Henry Austin Jr., grandson of former Union minister and diplomat Henry Austin. Currently a Kochi Corporation councillor and national coordinator of the AICC Minority Department, Henry Jr. is the frontrunner for the Kochi assembly seat. His grassroots work and deep family roots in both Alappuzha and Kochi dioceses are seen as strong assets, particularly after delimitation tilted the constituency decisively towards a Christian-majority base.

In 2021, Congress candidate and former mayor Tony Chammany lost to CPM’s K J Maxi. With the seat back in play, party insiders believe Henry Jr. can reclaim it.

In neighbouring Tripunithura, sources said sitting Congress MLA K Babu has opted out, citing health issues. The leadership is veering towards Raju P Nair, Ernakulam DCC general secretary, and a familiar face in television debates. Congress insiders believe his easygoing style could help retain the seat, though a section is batting for actor-comedian Ramesh Pisharody, a Congressman with popular appeal.

The trickiest puzzle for Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, however, is finding a safe berth for his close confidant and Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas. Sources said Congress plan is to wrest Kalamassery from CPM’s heavyweight P Rajeeve through Shiyas. With Rajeeve credited for impressive development work, Congress admits that toppling him will be a Herculean task.