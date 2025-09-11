‘Entrance test’ for school teachers: Minister V Sivankutty takes U-turn

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely hours after stating that the government was planning to introduce an entrance test for aided school teachers prior to the ratification of their appointments by private managements, Education Minister V Sivankutty has taken a U-turn.

The minister clarified that he was referring to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) that the Supreme Court has made mandatory for all in-service teachers of Classes I to VIII.

Earlier, speaking at the state teachers’ award distribution ceremony here on Wednesday, the Minister criticised teachers who show a “lackadaisical attitude” towards clearing the mandatory teacher eligibility test or were seeking a waiver from it.

He said such tendencies were “below the dignity” of teachers. “The government will approach the Supreme Court for clarity on its verdict on TET,” the minister said.