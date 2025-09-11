Kerala

‘Entrance test’ for school teachers: Minister V Sivankutty takes U-turn

The minister clarified that he was referring to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) that the Supreme Court has made mandatory for all in-service teachers of Classes I to VIII.
Minister for General Education V Sivankutty
Minister for General Education V Sivankutty (File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely hours after stating that the government was planning to introduce an entrance test for aided school teachers prior to the ratification of their appointments by private managements, Education Minister V Sivankutty has taken a U-turn.

The minister clarified that he was referring to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) that the Supreme Court has made mandatory for all in-service teachers of Classes I to VIII.

Earlier, speaking at the state teachers’ award distribution ceremony here on Wednesday, the Minister criticised teachers who show a “lackadaisical attitude” towards clearing the mandatory teacher eligibility test or were seeking a waiver from it.

He said such tendencies were “below the dignity” of teachers. “The government will approach the Supreme Court for clarity on its verdict on TET,” the minister said.

Education Minister V Sivankutty

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com