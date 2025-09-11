In a first, Indian researchers develop designer clownfish

KASARGOD: The ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) has developed designer clownfish through cross-breeding of two clownfish species, for the first time in the country through hybridisation process. The researchers have created the designer clownfish by cross-breeding orange clownfish amphiprion percula (male) and common clownfish amphiprion ocellaris (female) in their hatchery.

Among the aquarium fish species, clownfishes form an important group that attracts hobbyists/aquarists, because of their mutualistic relationship with sea anemones. Thirty species of clownfish are reported globally. Of this, India is home to 15 species and NBFGR is maintaining all of them at their facility in Annamalai University.

Hybridisation is the process of breeding a species with another species or variant and can occur naturally in the wild or be attempted in captivity. Principal scientist and head of Centre for Peninsular Aquatic Genetic Resources of NBFGR, Kochi, T T Ajith Kumar said, “These designer clowns command a higher market value compared to wild varieties, available in the aquarium trade.

We are also planning to provide the designer clownfish to our aquarists,” he said. NBGR has the hatchery production technology for over a dozen of clownfish species, using low saline water, which is the major breakthrough in marine ornamental aquaculture in the country.