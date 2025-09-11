Kerala High Court gives nod for Global Ayyappa Sangamam with strict safeguards

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday gave the green signal for the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam on the banks of the Pampa River.
A Division Bench comprising Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K.V. Jayakumar issued the order while dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the event.
The Bench directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure that no event is conducted on the banks of the river Pampa in any manner that compromises its sanctity, whether by erecting permanent or temporary structures.
During the days of the conclave and throughout the preparatory work, the Travancore Devaswom Board shall ensure that none of the rituals, ceremonies, or related functions are disturbed or diminished to the detriment of the devotees.
Any temporary structures proposed for the event shall be strictly minimal, environmentally sustainable, inclusive, and specifically designed to prevent environmental degradation without disturbing the sacred atmosphere.
All necessary steps shall be taken to ensure that no plastic bottles, cups, or other non-biodegradable waste are used or generated. The sanctity and cleanliness of the river Pampa shall be preserved at all times, and immediate measures shall be implemented to remove any waste that may inadvertently arise.
In view of the anticipated presence of several eminent persons, including the Chief Minister of the State, dignitaries from neighbouring States, and foreign representatives, the TDB shall ensure that the influx of such invitees does not in any manner impair the facilities or the spiritual experience of ordinary pilgrims.
Under no circumstances shall the ingress or egress of pilgrims be disrupted, whether on account of security arrangements or otherwise.
The TDB shall maintain a clear, detailed, and transparent account reflecting the total cost of the event, including accommodation and travel expenses. Contributions received from sponsors shall be subjected to audit, and a copy of the audited account shall be furnished to the Special Commissioner within 45 days of the event for placement before the Court, along with a detailed report.
No special privileges shall be extended to any participant, and no privilege cards shall be issued. All participants shall be treated solely as devotees of Lord Ayyappa, and no special benefit or priority shall be accorded either for visiting the temple or for any related purpose.
A proper and comprehensive crowd management plan shall be drawn up and scrupulously implemented to ensure that parking facilities and the movement of ordinary pilgrims remain entirely unaffected. Adequate medical and emergency facilities shall be established and maintained at the venue to safeguard public health and safety.
These directions are issued to guarantee that the event is conducted in a manner that preserves the sanctity of Sabarimala, protects the environment, ensures financial transparency, and secures the rights, safety, and spiritual experience of ordinary pilgrims as paramount, said the Division Bench.