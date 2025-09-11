Kerala High Court gives nod for Global Ayyappa Sangamam with strict safeguards

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday gave the green signal for the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam on the banks of the Pampa River.

A Division Bench comprising Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K.V. Jayakumar issued the order while dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the event.



The Bench directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure that no event is conducted on the banks of the river Pampa in any manner that compromises its sanctity, whether by erecting permanent or temporary structures.

During the days of the conclave and throughout the preparatory work, the Travancore Devaswom Board shall ensure that none of the rituals, ceremonies, or related functions are disturbed or diminished to the detriment of the devotees.

Any temporary structures proposed for the event shall be strictly minimal, environmentally sustainable, inclusive, and specifically designed to prevent environmental degradation without disturbing the sacred atmosphere.

All necessary steps shall be taken to ensure that no plastic bottles, cups, or other non-biodegradable waste are used or generated. The sanctity and cleanliness of the river Pampa shall be preserved at all times, and immediate measures shall be implemented to remove any waste that may inadvertently arise.