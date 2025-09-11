Kerala to launch centralised portal to boost internships, placements under FYUGP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students enrolled in the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) in Kerala have long raised concerns about the lack of adequate internship opportunities.

This is now set to change, as the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is developing a dedicated portal in partnership with leading establishments from both the public and private sectors.

The portal will serve not only as an internship management system but also as a state-level placement platform. It will enable institutions to organise placement drives, allow industries to approach campuses for recruitment, and provide students with the facility to apply directly for employment opportunities.

The system is being developed by state PSU Keltron, which will also oversee the facilitation activities required to ensure diverse internship opportunities across the state. Under FYUGP guidelines, every student is mandated to complete an internship equivalent to two academic credits during their course of study.

“The portal will act as a centralised platform that connects students, institutions, and industries, and ensures systematic coordination of internship-related activities,” said a senior official of KSHEC. Keltron will function not only as the technical partner but also as the operational facilitator for this initiative.

At the state level, KSHEC, in collaboration with Keltron, will work with industries, public sector undertakings, and government departments to ensure that adequate internship opportunities are available across different sectors and districts. Internship coordinators will be appointed at district and state levels to map and identify opportunities in both public and private institutions.

These internships will include free, paid, and stipend-based options across diverse fields, giving students a wide spectrum of choices. The state has already set up Centres for Skill Development Courses and Career Planning (CSDCCP) at the college level.