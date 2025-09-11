Kerala to launch centralised portal to boost internships, placements under FYUGP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students enrolled in the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) in Kerala have long raised concerns about the lack of adequate internship opportunities.
This is now set to change, as the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is developing a dedicated portal in partnership with leading establishments from both the public and private sectors.
The portal will serve not only as an internship management system but also as a state-level placement platform. It will enable institutions to organise placement drives, allow industries to approach campuses for recruitment, and provide students with the facility to apply directly for employment opportunities.
The system is being developed by state PSU Keltron, which will also oversee the facilitation activities required to ensure diverse internship opportunities across the state. Under FYUGP guidelines, every student is mandated to complete an internship equivalent to two academic credits during their course of study.
“The portal will act as a centralised platform that connects students, institutions, and industries, and ensures systematic coordination of internship-related activities,” said a senior official of KSHEC. Keltron will function not only as the technical partner but also as the operational facilitator for this initiative.
At the state level, KSHEC, in collaboration with Keltron, will work with industries, public sector undertakings, and government departments to ensure that adequate internship opportunities are available across different sectors and districts. Internship coordinators will be appointed at district and state levels to map and identify opportunities in both public and private institutions.
These internships will include free, paid, and stipend-based options across diverse fields, giving students a wide spectrum of choices. The state has already set up Centres for Skill Development Courses and Career Planning (CSDCCP) at the college level.
“FYUGP coordinator and the CSDCCP coordinator will serve as the nodal officers of the portal at the college level. They will be responsible for organising pre-internship grooming sessions in collaboration with Keltron to prepare students for appropriate internships,” the official added. The nodal officers will also identify the specific skill sets required in certain sectors and ensure additional training is made available if needed. They will monitor the progress of students during their internships through the portal and facilitate the final certification process.
Through this initiative, the state aims to create a structured ecosystem that enhances the employability of graduates, strengthens industry-academia linkages, and ensures equitable access to diverse opportunities. The centralised database of internships and placements will not only support the requirements of FYUGP but also serve as a long-term resource that can be expanded in the future to postgraduate programmes and other categories of learners.
This, according to KSHEC, will strengthen the state’s higher education and skill development framework.
How it works
Once a student completes an internship, the system will generate a digital certificate specifying the total duration or hours of the internship, along with the grade awarded on a ten-point scale. Higher education institutions can then upload the details and grades to the respective universities for incorporation into the student’s official grade card.
The Internship Kerala portal will provide separate logins for students, institutions, and industries. Industries can directly post their internship opportunities, students can search and apply for them, and institutions can monitor, certify, and upload the results of the internship.