MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s audio on sleepless nights after harassment allegation sparks social media trolling

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The sexual harassment allegation against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has become a hot topic of discussion on social media, with every new development on the issue gaining easy traction among netizens. The latest buzz came after activist and social commentator Rahul Easwar released an audio clip of the MLA.

In the audio, the MLA was heard saying that he was under severe mental trauma following the allegations. He said he was taking paracetamol and cetirizine to get sleep, but was only able to sleep for two hours.

“Right now the desire was not to become an MLA or a minister, but to step out of the room. Since there was no appetite, did not feel like eating,” the Palakkad MLA was heard saying in the clip.

Rahul Easwar said he released the audio without the MLA’s permission to highlight the mental trauma he was undergoing. He added that he had omitted some portions of the original audio clip to protect the privacy of Rahul.

Social media users soon began harping on the issue. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is active on Meta, was swift to troll Rahul. He wrote that “paracetamol and cetirizine should be consumed under the prescription of a doctor and quacks should be avoided.”