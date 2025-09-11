Saved from 9/11 rubble, Sujo now pulls victims out of slavery

PATHANAMTHITTA: On the morning of September 11, 2001, the sky over New York was cloudless, a postcard-perfect day.

For Sujo John, who had arrived in the United States barely seven months prior with dreams of making it big, it was like any other workday. The young accountant executive, with roots in Tiruvalla, was seated on the 81st floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Looking at the Statue of Liberty from his office room, Sujo’s thoughts immersed in the new life in the US.

Just a few blocks away, his wife Mini — four months pregnant — was on her way to her office on the 71st floor of the South Tower.

At 8.46am, American Airlines Flight 11 tore into the tower above Sujo’s office. The explosion ripped through steel and glass. “The walls were caving in. A portion of the plane’s wing cut into our floor. Fire was breaking out,” he recalls.

Amid the chaos, Sujo and dozens of colleagues crawled through the blaze, reached a stairwell, and began a long, terrifying descent. There were hundreds around them, the fear of death etched on every face.

The phones were not working. Firemen rushed up, never to return. It took Sijo more than an hour to get to the plaza level — only to witness bodies strewn across open space, the remnants of the plane burning.

Halfway down, he heard the second explosion — United Airlines Flight 175 crashing into the tower where Mini’s office was located.