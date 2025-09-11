Southern Railway announces Thiruvananthapuram–Mumbai special trains for Puja holidays

Southern Railway announced special trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai in view of clearing extra rush of passengers during Durga Puja holidays.

According to a statement from the zonal railway, Train No.01463 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram North Festival Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 4 pm from Sept. 25 to Nov. 27 on Thursdays to reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 10.45 pm on the next day (10 Services).

In the opposite direction, Train No. 01464 Thiruvananthapuram North - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Festival Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.20 pm from Sept. 27 to Nov. 29 on Saturdays to reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 1 am on the next Monday (10 Services).

These trains will have a Coach Composition: 01- AC Two Tier Coach, 06- AC Three Tier Coaches, 09- Sleeper Class Coaches, 04- General Second Class Coaches, 01- General Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van Coach (Divyangjan friendly) & 01- Generator Car Coach.

They will stop at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Gokarna, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Surathkal, Mangaluru Junction, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Junction Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam Junction, Sashankota and Kollam Junction.