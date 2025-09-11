Stringent action against contractors who delay NH work: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Evaluating the slow progress of the National Highway construction in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the officials to take stringent action against the contractors who make such delays.

Even though the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is working efficiently, construction work in certain areas, including Vadakara, Turavur and Thiruvananthapuram, shows only slow progress, the CM said in a review meeting here on Thursday.

Instructing the officials to speed up the construction without any compromise on the scientific side, the Chief Minister also emphasised that arbitration works should be done on time.

Due consideration should be given to Kerala's geography and population density while proceeding with the construction works, the CM said.