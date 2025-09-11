Stringent action against contractors who delay NH work: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Evaluating the slow progress of the National Highway construction in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the officials to take stringent action against the contractors who make such delays.
Even though the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is working efficiently, construction work in certain areas, including Vadakara, Turavur and Thiruvananthapuram, shows only slow progress, the CM said in a review meeting here on Thursday.
Instructing the officials to speed up the construction without any compromise on the scientific side, the Chief Minister also emphasised that arbitration works should be done on time.
Due consideration should be given to Kerala's geography and population density while proceeding with the construction works, the CM said.
Urging that construction work should go unhindered, the CM asked district collectors and the police chief to overlook it. He also stressed the case of Nadal in Kannur, where the underpass should be constructed to facilitate the passage of buses. As the buses have to now take a longer route, leading to protests by the local people, he asked to consider this as a special case.
The government plans to complete the work of 480 kilometres by this December, and the 560 kilometres stretch by March 2026.
The review meeting was also attended by PWD minister PA Muhammed Riyas, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Power Minister K Krishnankutty, chief secretary A Jayatilak, DGP Ravada Chandrashekhar, district collectors, NHAI officials, among others.