Swami & his new ‘brothers and sisters’

Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd), the first Indian to sail solo around the world, recalls a personal connection. “I read Vivekananda first in 2001, a book that I found in the Naval Library in Kochi. It was on Advaita Vedanta, i.e. non-dualism. It influenced me profoundly,” he says.



“Even while on voyages, there were several times when I felt one with whatever I was doing, whatever I see, whatever I am, where I am. I also saw a dream once where I was feeding a hungry dog and felt the animal, what I fed it, and me all are one and the same. This made me feel there is no achievement or feat. The destination takes a backseat to the process once we feel totally surrendered to what we do. Whether we achieve or not, we get enriched by the process alone. And at that point, nature, you, what we do, and the energy that prompts us to do — all merge into a beautiful whole. Vivekananda is the one who opened that world to me.”