Tender to serve halal chicken biryani at Ksheerolsavam sparks controversy in Ernakulam

KOCHI: An invitation of tender issued by the deputy director for dairy development in Ernakulam, soliciting bids from prospective suppliers to deliver halal chicken biryani for 400 farmers attending the district-level Ksheerolsavam has triggered a controversy.
The BJP took out a protest march to the district collectorate on Wednesday seeking departmental action against the deputy director for violation of service rules.
“The LDF government is promoting halal food products to favour caterers belonging to a particular community. This will damage the secular fabric of the state,” said BJP spokesperson K V S Haridas who inaugurated the protest. BJP district president K S Shaiju said the party will approach court seeking dismissal of the officer from service.
According to the BJP, the office of the deputy director had issued a tender notice on September 8, inviting bids from caterers to deliver halal chicken biryani for 400 farmers participating in the district-level Ksheerolsavam scheduled to be held on October 3 for lunch and halal Chicken 65 for 1,000 people on October 4.
As the tender document triggered a controversy, the department issued a revised document inviting proposal to serve appam and egg curry for breakfast and chicken biryani for lunch on October 3, and appam and vegetable stew for breakfast and sadya for lunch on October 4. The tender documents should be submitted before 10.30 am on September 19.
Responding to the allegation, Minister for Dairy Development, J Chinchurani, said she has not seen the tender as she was busy with the state conference of the CPI.
“I have not noticed the invitation for tender, but we cannot support such acts if the deputy director has issued such a tender document,” she told TNIE.
Meanwhile, CPI Ernakulam district secretary N Arun issued a statement alleging that the BJP was trying to divide society in the name of a non-existent tender. “The BJP is trying to misguide the people in the name of a non-existent tender notice. I urge secular minded people to oppose such divisive moves,” he said.