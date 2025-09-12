CPI meet demands scrapping governor post; accuses Centre of weakening federalism

ALAPPUZHA: A resolution presented at the state conference of the CPI has demanded the abolition of the post of governor, alleging that the Centre is misusing the institution to weaken the federal structure of the country.

The resolution stated that the constitutional duty of governors is to give assent to laws and amendments passed by democratically elected state governments.

However, they are increasingly withholding bills and creating crises in state legislative assemblies. Such actions are attempts to undermine the powers of the assemblies and interfere with the functioning of state governments.

Accusing the Centre of using governors as instruments to capture power in states, the CPI demanded that the post of governor be scrapped through a constitutional amendment.

In another resolution, the CPI alleged that federal principles are being diluted through financial discrimination and policy bias. The states are denied their rightful share of central taxes, assistance under centrally sponsored schemes, and disaster relief funds. While the 14th Finance Commission had recommended transfer of 42% of central taxes to states, the 15th Finance Commission reduced it to 41%.

Now, proposals before the 16th Finance Commission seek to bring it down further to 40%. The Centre was also accused of inflating cess and surcharge collections, which are not shareable with states, thereby reducing the divisible pool of taxes. The share of cess and surcharges rose from 10.4% in 2011-12 to 20% in 2021-22, and has now climbed to 23.43%.