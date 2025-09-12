Crime branch seeks legal advice as victims in case against MLA Rahul hesitate to file complaints

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch team probing the sexual harassment allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil will seek legal opinion on how to proceed with the investigation if the victims refuse to file complaints.

One of the victims of cyberbullying and stalking had shared screenshots and other digital evidence to corroborate the allegation. However, she has been unwilling to file a complaint.

The investigators have deliberated among themselves whether they can take any legal action based on the evidence provided by the Ernakulam-based victim even if she refuses to lodge a complaint, sources said.

The sources also added that the investigators are still hopeful that the main victim, who was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and later forced to undergo termination of pregnancy, might agree to get her statements recorded. If that happens, immediate action, including arrest, will be initiated against the accused.

Though the cops were planning to meet the victim to record her statements, it was postponed after she sought time citing the need for psychological therapy to overcome mental trauma.

The crime branch action is now entirely based on third-party complaints — mostly lodged by political outfits and other persons — accusing Rahul of sexual abuse.