Cyber attacks, shifting power equations put Satheesan on defensive ahead of polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For them, 10 months ago Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was the ‘captain’ - the juggernaut propelling Congress’ victory over CPM in each by-election. That was till November 23, 2024, the day Rahul Mamkootathil won comfortably from Palakkad assembly constituency.

Satheesan was the unquestionable leader who had an overarching stature over his immediate contenders for the next CM post. But the situation has changed as he is coming under increased cyber attacks.

There were cyber-attacks reported against tall leaders like the then KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, and K Muralidharan. Many aspiring MLAs too bore the brunt of such attacks. These unwanted incidents were reported frequently as his fans, as it was known then, felt he had been cornered. But no one came out openly nor did the ‘captain’ disown it once.

However, at the time of Nilambur by-election the harbingers could be seen on the horizon after young MLAs came out against the ‘reel politics’ of Shafi Parambil, and Rahul Mamkootathil. There was severe discontent against Satheesan for taking a soft stand on Rahul after he was caught at midnight at P V Anvar’s house. And that equation changed on August 21, 2025 after an actor raised allegations of inappropriate behaviour against a ‘youth leader’.

Now at the receiving end, Satheesan is crying foul over the cyber attack against him from different corners. However, the issue that led to the unpleasant situation is the breaking of the power axis that was once firm between Satheesan, Shafi Parambil and Rahul Mamkootathil after the opposition leader denounced the discredited Palakkad MLA over several sexual misconduct allegations. Leaders feel that there is no concerted effort to disgrace and isolate the opposition leader.