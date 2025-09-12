Cyber attacks, shifting power equations put Satheesan on defensive ahead of polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For them, 10 months ago Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was the ‘captain’ - the juggernaut propelling Congress’ victory over CPM in each by-election. That was till November 23, 2024, the day Rahul Mamkootathil won comfortably from Palakkad assembly constituency.
Satheesan was the unquestionable leader who had an overarching stature over his immediate contenders for the next CM post. But the situation has changed as he is coming under increased cyber attacks.
There were cyber-attacks reported against tall leaders like the then KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, and K Muralidharan. Many aspiring MLAs too bore the brunt of such attacks. These unwanted incidents were reported frequently as his fans, as it was known then, felt he had been cornered. But no one came out openly nor did the ‘captain’ disown it once.
However, at the time of Nilambur by-election the harbingers could be seen on the horizon after young MLAs came out against the ‘reel politics’ of Shafi Parambil, and Rahul Mamkootathil. There was severe discontent against Satheesan for taking a soft stand on Rahul after he was caught at midnight at P V Anvar’s house. And that equation changed on August 21, 2025 after an actor raised allegations of inappropriate behaviour against a ‘youth leader’.
Now at the receiving end, Satheesan is crying foul over the cyber attack against him from different corners. However, the issue that led to the unpleasant situation is the breaking of the power axis that was once firm between Satheesan, Shafi Parambil and Rahul Mamkootathil after the opposition leader denounced the discredited Palakkad MLA over several sexual misconduct allegations. Leaders feel that there is no concerted effort to disgrace and isolate the opposition leader.
“There is no planned attack going on against Satheesan,” KPCC president Sunny Joseph told TNIE. “If any such actions are reported, the party will take stern action,” he said. Former KPCC president K Muralidharan also dismissed any conspiracy behind the cyber attack against the opposition leader. “No party official is engaged in these activities. I don’t think anyone can defame Satheesan, a five-time MLA ,” he told TNIE.
However, according to sources in Congress the suspension of Rahul Mamkootathil has brought in a change in balance of power in the party. Though the decision to suspend Rahul was taken unilaterally, there were differences of opinion among leaders about the extent of further disciplinary action.
The workers associated with Rahul known as ‘Rahul brigade’ think that Satheesan denounced the Palakkad MLA at a critical moment, an allegation rejected by Satheesan camp.
“Satheesan has taken the stand out of his conviction,” a leader close to the opposition leader told TNIE.
A large section in Congress is of the view that the new developments are the consequences of the fallout between Satheesan and his former close associates. “Satheesan had been taking unilateral decisions after he became opposition leader,” political analyst Ajith Sreenivasan told TNIE.
“He had publicly denounced former KPCC president K Sudhakaran and was instrumental in ousting him from the post. On the Rahul issue, he unilaterally declared the party decision without consulting senior leaders even before anyone commented on it. But his statement that the actor who raised the allegation had brought to his notice about Rahul’s inappropriate behaviour clearly put him in a defensive position,” he added.
With local body and assembly elections round the corner, Satheesan is fighting hard to emerge unscathed. However, with the regrouping of ‘A’ group on one side and a new assertive KPCC president and young leaders on the other, the coming days are crucial for the ‘captain’.