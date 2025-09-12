Kerala police complaints body seen powerless as custodial torture cases rise; public trust declines in SPCA

KOCHI/TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Amid recurring cases of custodial torture, the State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA) — a quasi-judicial body set up to provide justice against police excesses — remains a toothless tiger.

Despite its mandate, the authority has been steadily losing public confidence, reflected in the sharp decline in complaints handled by it over the past decade.

At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, SPCA chairman Justice V K Mohanan admitted that the authority’s powers are limited to making recommendations.

“We can only recommend action, which we are doing to the best of our abilities. We do not have legal provisions to enforce disciplinary action. We have no obligation to follow up once recommendations are made,” he said.

The numbers speak volumes. While 671 complaints were filed with SPCA in 2014, the number dropped to 45 this year (till August 15).

Overall, of the 5,218 complaints received since its inception, 5,152 have been resolved, leaving just 66 pending. Yet, the steady fall is less about efficiency and more about eroding trust.

“The decline shows dissatisfaction and even fear. People feel there is no point in knocking on SPCA’s doors,” a Kerala High Court lawyer said.

Legal experts argue the authority has become irrelevant. V Aja Kumar, special public prosecutor in the 2017 actor assault case, said, “Though framed as quasi-judicial, SPCA functions more like a quasi-inquiry body. Action against errant officers happens only if the department or government decides to act. Otherwise, complainants walk in and out with no result.”