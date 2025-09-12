Kerala’s captive elephants suffer from stress, poor care; experts call for natural habitats, better management

KOCHI: High mortality rate, growing festival frenzy and stress-related diseases are adding to the sufferings of captive elephants in Kerala. Though the gentle giants have a huge fanbase on social media, they rarely get any rest as they are made to criss-cross the state for jumbo pageantries.

The death of two celebrity elephants—Erattupetta Ayyappan, 55, on August 19 and Kiran Narayanankutty, 60, on August 22—forced temple committees to book elephants in advance for the festival season starting in November. The owners say there are only 380 captive elephants in Kerala, 42 of them female. Of the 338 tuskers, over 50% are in musth during festival season. This means the nearly 150 remaining are overstressed as they have to attend over 1,500 festivals.

The plight of celebrity elephant Puthuppally Sadhu, who fought death for 24 days and won, reveals the ordeal of the jumbos. Owned by Pothen Varghese of Vakathanam, Sadhu was suffering from impaction (erandakettu), the hardening of stool in the intestine, and could not consume food for around a month, leading to dehydration.

Though veterinarians from the animal husbandry department gave him care, his health kept deteriorating. Soon, Vantara, the wildlife rescue centre founded by Reliance Foundation, stepped in and a team of veterinarians led by Dr Vaisak Viswam helped Sadhu recover.

“The elephant was suffering from impaction from July 28 to August 24. We contacted the Vantara and the team arrived on August 15. Within nine days, they breathed life back in Sadhu by conducting a colonoscopy and flushing out the dung mass,” said Pothan Varghese.

Jumbo treatment procedures in Kerala stay unchanged, he rued. Dr Sunil Kumar, expert veterinarian, said, “While Vantara’s treatment procedure is similar to what our veterinarians follow, our procedure and diagnosis system need improvement,” he said.