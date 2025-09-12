LDF plans minorities meet to repair strained ties with Muslim organisations ahead of polls

KOZHIKODE: The LDF government’s decision to organise the Minorities Sangamam comes at a juncture when the relationship between the CPM and Muslim organisations, which represent the largest minority community in Kerala, is at an all-time low.

The community’s sense that the party is toeing a soft-Hindutva line with an eye on the Hindu vote bank is strengthening with each passing day.

The sangamam, scheduled for mid-October, will be conducted under the department for minority welfare with the active involvement of its Minorities Commission and Minorities Development Finance Corporation arms. Representatives of Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain and Parsi communities will be invited to the event -- expected to involve around 2,000 delegates. The venue will be either Kochi or Kozhikode.

The decision comes at a time when the opposition UDF has accused the government of convening the September 20 Global Ayyappa Sangamam to woo Hindu votes. The CPM hopes to counter the allegation by holding the meeting of minorities ahead of local-body and assembly elections and stop the erosion of Muslim votes.

A host of developments of the last few months has vitiated already worsening ties between the CPM and Muslim organisations. And the party feels that organisations such as the Jama’at-e-Islami are trying to capitalise on the widening rift. Jama’at’s acceptance within the community worries the CPM, which kept the organisation at arm’s length till a few years ago.