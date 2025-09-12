TDB cites practical hurdles in restoring gold-plated sheets on Sabarimala idols; to seek HC review

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has said that there are practical difficulties in bringing back the gold-plated sheets on the Dwarapalaka idols at the entrance of the Sabarimala temple as directed by the High Court.

On Wednesday, the High Court had directed the TDB to bring back the gold-plated sheets that had been taken outside the state for restoration.

Asserting that there has been no violation of temple customs in the restoration of gold-plated sheets, TDB president P S Prasanth told reporters here on Thursday that the board will file a review petition and inform the court about the practical difficulties in bringing back the sheets.

The TDB president said the electroplating process was being carried out on the panels. “Both the thantris had asked the board to carry out repair work on the panels in 2023.

This was after the plates suffered damage due to the constant impact of coins thrown by devotees as an offering,” Prasanth said.

Asserting that the board followed all the proceedings, Prasanth said videography was carried out when the panels were removed in the presence of the officials. “Since the electroplating process is being carried out, it is impossible to bring back the panels immediately,” he said.