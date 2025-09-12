Thrissur’s golden legacy: Veteran artisan recalls city’s journey from handcrafted jewellery to modern trade hub

THRISSUR: For Malayalis, Thrissur evokes images of gold and finance. Traditional artisans have played a key role in transforming Thrissur into a gold-trade hub — which gave rise to many of the country’s major jewellers. From the time when artisanal goldsmithing was valued to now, with the younger generation staying away from the traditional sector,

C P Subrahmanian, the founder of Surya Gold Manufacturers, has been witness to the history and transformation of gold manufacturing and trade in Thrissur. Belonging to a thattan family with its base in Chathakudam, Subrahmanian learned the trade from his father.

“I began working on gold at the tender age of 15 along with my father and brother. Those days a sovereign of gold cost about Rs 300. We mainly designed jewellery for affluent and aristocratic families. Veppila usha, thaalikootam, cheruthaali, kuzhal mothiram necklaces, Lakshmi bangles, Krishna lockets, jimikki and other unique earrings used by Christian families were popular. In those days, there was a craft involved in designing jewellery in keeping with demands of weight and size. There were unwritten rules on the proportion of pendants, chains or designs on necklaces,” the 86-year-old shared.

It was Subrahmanian’s elder brother C P Krishnan, who launched the first diamond jewellery unit in Kerala. “It was a huge success. My brother could identify real diamonds and was well-versed in its designs. When the Emergency was announced, the political scenario changed. Business declined and he had to close his diamond unit. Being an ardent RSS man, I was jailed, the family business declined,” Subrahmanian said.