Binoy Viswam elected CPI state secretary for second term

ALAPPUZHA: Binoy Viswam was unanimously elected as the state secretary of the CPI for a second term at the party’s state conference held in Alappuzha on Friday. Binoy, who took charge in December 2023 following the passing of former state secretary Kanam Rajendran, is also a member of the CPI national secretariat.

After his re-election, he said the CPI would move forward by embracing constructive criticism. “Strengthening Left unity is vital, and efforts will be made to further consolidate the LDF,” he said. He reiterated that custodial violence was never the policy of the LDF government, stressing that erring police officers would be dealt with firmly.