BJP trying to make India theocratic, says D Raja; calls for united resistance against Sangh Parivar

ALAPPUZHA: CPI national secretary D Raja on Friday said no one should question the patriotism and nationalism of communists, pointing out that the RSS had no role in the country’s freedom movement. Addressing a public rally in Alappuzha in connection with the CPI state conference, Raja accused the BJP-RSS of dividing people in the name of religion while serving the interests of corporate houses.

He said the Constitution defined India as a secular democratic republic, but the ruling dispensation was attempting to transform the country into a theocratic nation.

“India is going through a serious crisis. While it has become the fourth-largest economy, unemployment is rising and the rupee has depreciated to its lowest levels. Yet the Prime Minister does not feel ashamed of the prevailing situation,” he said.

Calling for a united resistance against the Sangh Parivar, Raja said, “If we want to save India, we must throw out the BJP-RSS from power. We must strengthen the Left and the communist movement in the country. Otherwise, democracy will not survive.”

The CPI leader urged people in Kerala to rally behind the LDF in the upcoming local body and Assembly elections, describing the alliance as ‘the hope of the people.’

He said that the LDF would secure a third consecutive term in the next Assembly polls and added that factionalism would not be tolerated within the CPI. “The party will move forward with unity under the leadership of Binoy Viswam, and will be further strengthened,” he said.