Congress writes letter to speaker; Rahul Mamkootathil to be considered as independent member

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to further distance itself from the discredited MLA, the Congress has informed the assembly speaker that Rahul Mamkootathil is no longer a member of its parliamentary party. Congress parliamentary party leader V D Satheesan on Friday evening handed over a letter in this regard to the speaker’s office. On the basis of the letter, Rahul will be considered as part of an independent block. Speaker A N Shamseer will decide on the seating arrangement of Rahul on September 15, the day the assembly session starts.

Rahul was suspended from the primary membership of Congress on August 25 after three individuals raised inappropriate misconduct and sexual misbehaviour allegations against him.

The party took the decision after the government formed a crime branch team to probe the allegations, and the audio of phone conversation allegedly between Rahul and the victims. The CPM has also been questioning Congress’ silence about the probable stand to be taken on Rahul in the assembly.

The decision to distance itself from Rahul in the assembly is a political gain for Satheesan. However, the opposition leader has also come down from his earlier stand that KPCC must ask Rahul to step down from the MLA post. “Friday’s decision has come out of a consensus reached by the leadership,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.