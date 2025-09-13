DYFI leader’s leaked voice clip puts CPM in spot; party seeks explanation

THRISSUR : A voice clip alleged to be that of DYFI district secretary Sarath Prasad has sparked a controversy as it names prominent CPM leaders in Thrissur and accused them of amassing huge wealth after attaining a certain level in the party. Based on the leaked voice clip, CPM district secretary K V Abdul Khader has sought an explanation from Sarath.

Meanwhile, the party has expelled DYFI Mannuthy area secretary Nibin Sreenivasan who leaked the audio clip and came out against the party in connection with alleged irregularities in the Nadathara Service Cooperative Bank.

The voice clip that went viral on social media platforms and news channels mentioned the names of Kerala Bank vice-president M K Kannan and Kunnamkulam MLA A C Moideen. In the clip, a voice – allegedly that of Sarath – said that Kannan who sold peanuts in Thrissur became a crorepati while Moideen has dealings with the elite class in society.