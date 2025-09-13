DYFI leader’s leaked voice clip puts CPM in spot; party seeks explanation

THRISSUR : A voice clip alleged to be that of DYFI district secretary Sarath Prasad has sparked a controversy as it names prominent CPM leaders in Thrissur and accused them of amassing huge wealth after attaining a certain level in the party. Based on the leaked voice clip, CPM district secretary K V Abdul Khader has sought an explanation from Sarath.
Meanwhile, the party has expelled DYFI Mannuthy area secretary Nibin Sreenivasan who leaked the audio clip and came out against the party in connection with alleged irregularities in the Nadathara Service Cooperative Bank.
The voice clip that went viral on social media platforms and news channels mentioned the names of Kerala Bank vice-president M K Kannan and Kunnamkulam MLA A C Moideen. In the clip, a voice – allegedly that of Sarath – said that Kannan who sold peanuts in Thrissur became a crorepati while Moideen has dealings with the elite class in society.
Responding to the allegations and the leak of the audio clip, CPM district secretary said all CPM leaders were transparent in their political careers.
“Neither the party nor its leaders are wayward when it comes to public service and have always tried to be transparent,” Khader said, adding that an explanation was sought from Sarath on the matter.
Sarath, who first openly accepted that the voice in the clip was his and that he made the statements during a friendly chat around five years ago, has refuted the allegations. In his Facebook page, Sarath said that those with vested interests against the party were behind such a move.
“I consider the senior party leaders mentioned in the voice clip as my gurus (teachers) and they have always been affectionate and supportive throughout my political journey,” he posted. Expressing suspicion over the originality of the voice clip, he said he smelled a conspiracy behind targeting him.