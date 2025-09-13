Kerala Motor Vehicles Department to introduce revised pattern for online Learner's Licence test from October 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will introduce a revised pattern for the online Learner's Licence test from October 1. The change will come into effect through the MVD LEADS mobile app, which also offers learning support for candidates.

Currently, the online test has 20 multiple-choice questions.

Candidates must answer at least 12 questions correctly within 15 seconds per question to pass. Under the new pattern, the test will have 30 questions, with 30 seconds allowed for each. A minimum of 18 correct answers is required to qualify, keeping the pass mark at 60%.

The syllabus and practice questions are available on the MVD LEADS app, which also includes mock tests to help candidates prepare.