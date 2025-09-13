Kerala to undertake SIR, to face 2026 poll with newly prepared electoral roll

The official explained the difference between the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral roll that is carried out periodically and SIR that the poll panel intends to carry out. “In the case of SSR, only a sanitisation of the existing voters’ list is done. However, in SIR, a completely new electoral roll will be prepared,” he said.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit houses with enumeration forms and include the names after verifying documents, Kelkar said. “SIR is the most effective mechanism to prepare a healthy electoral roll that prevents duplication of names and ensures removal of ASD category of voters,” the official said. The last SIR in Kerala was carried out in 2002 and the electoral data of 2002 will be used as a base document for undertaking fresh SIR.

In the wake of a huge nationwide debate and concern triggered by the SIR exercise in Bihar, Kelkar sought to allay fears and stressed that no eligible voter would be left out of the rolls.

“The entire exercise will be carried out in a transparent manner. Any person who is a citizen of India, has completed 18 years of age and has not been disqualified as a voter, is eligible to be included in the electoral roll,” Kelkar said. However, all ineligible voters will be weeded out of the electoral roll, he said.