KMRL bags contract worth Rs 4.4 crore to prepare detailed project report for Mumbai water metro

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is making waves. In a significant milestone, KMRL bagged the contract to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for Mumbai’s proposed water metro project, which will be modelled on the successful Kochi Water Metro. The consultancy assignment, worth Rs 4.4 crore, was awarded by the Maharashtra government through a competitive tender process.

With this, KMRL has entered the league of national-level consultancies, on the lines of the pioneering role played by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in the metro rail sector.

The DPR will build on the feasibility study earlier prepared by KMRL’s consultancy wing, which explored water metro connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“Kochi Metro has taken on the very challenging responsibility of preparing detailed plans for implementing the project in Mumbai, across diverse bodies of water, including canals, backwaters, port waters and sea routes. Our expertise from Kochi’s pioneering water metro is now being extended to create sustainable mobility solutions for other cities,” said Loknath Behera, MD of KMRL.