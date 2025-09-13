KMRL bags contract worth Rs 4.4 crore to prepare detailed project report for Mumbai water metro

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is making waves. In a significant milestone, KMRL bagged the contract to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for Mumbai’s proposed water metro project, which will be modelled on the successful Kochi Water Metro. The consultancy assignment, worth Rs 4.4 crore, was awarded by the Maharashtra government through a competitive tender process.
With this, KMRL has entered the league of national-level consultancies, on the lines of the pioneering role played by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in the metro rail sector.
The DPR will build on the feasibility study earlier prepared by KMRL’s consultancy wing, which explored water metro connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
“Kochi Metro has taken on the very challenging responsibility of preparing detailed plans for implementing the project in Mumbai, across diverse bodies of water, including canals, backwaters, port waters and sea routes. Our expertise from Kochi’s pioneering water metro is now being extended to create sustainable mobility solutions for other cities,” said Loknath Behera, MD of KMRL.
The project will cover nearly 250 km of waterways, with 29 terminals and 10 proposed routes.
The assignment is expected to open up significant opportunities for KMRL’s consultancy division and create an additional revenue stream for the company.
KMRL is already engaged in studying water transport systems across India.
Acting on the directions of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the company has taken up feasibility studies for water metros in 18 cities across 11 states and two union territories. “Reports for Patna and Srinagar have been submitted, while those for Ahmedabad and Guwahati are nearing completion. These reports will be evaluated by IWAI, paving the way for future DPR work,” said Shaji P Janardhanan, chief general manager, water transport, Kochi Metro.
Industry observers note that if it ends up being entrusted with preparing DPRs and implementing projects in multiple states, KMRL has the potential to emerge as an international brand in sustainable urban water transport, extending the success of the Kochi model to cities across India and beyond.