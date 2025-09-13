LetMeGoo takes challenge of careless parking head-on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blocked by a vehicle at parking? The app LetMeGoo offers a way out. Developed by Richinnovations Technologies, a Technopark-based startup, the app is designed to alert owners whose vehicles are obstructing others in parking lots. It is now live with around 512 registered users — most of them in Thiruvananthapuram.

The concept behind LetMeGoo dates back to 2015, when Technopark employees would share photos in WhatsApp groups to identify vehicles that needed to be moved.

LetMeGoo allows users to send alerts to vehicle owners through the app when they find a vehicle blocking their way. The alert includes a photo, location, and a pre-written message. Owners get notified through in-app alerts, calls, or SMSs.

An official launch was initially planned in 2018 but was delayed by the flood, and later, the Covid pandemic.

After a soft launch last year inside Technopark, the app is now being expanded for wider use across the state.

LetMeGoo offers flexible account creation, from fully anonymous profiles to registered ones with names or limited details. Richin R Chandran, CEO of Richinnovations, said, “Our fair usage policy and privacy-first design make the app safe to use.”

App has strong potential to evolve, says KSUM CEO

To prevent misuse, the app limits alerts to preset messages. Users can’t type in custom text. It also mandates use of a photograph for verification. Any misuse, including sharing of inappropriate images, can be reported, which are reviewed through a backend dashboard and accounts found in violation are permanently deleted.