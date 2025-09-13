LetMeGoo takes challenge of careless parking head-on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blocked by a vehicle at parking? The app LetMeGoo offers a way out. Developed by Richinnovations Technologies, a Technopark-based startup, the app is designed to alert owners whose vehicles are obstructing others in parking lots. It is now live with around 512 registered users — most of them in Thiruvananthapuram.
The concept behind LetMeGoo dates back to 2015, when Technopark employees would share photos in WhatsApp groups to identify vehicles that needed to be moved.
LetMeGoo allows users to send alerts to vehicle owners through the app when they find a vehicle blocking their way. The alert includes a photo, location, and a pre-written message. Owners get notified through in-app alerts, calls, or SMSs.
An official launch was initially planned in 2018 but was delayed by the flood, and later, the Covid pandemic.
After a soft launch last year inside Technopark, the app is now being expanded for wider use across the state.
LetMeGoo offers flexible account creation, from fully anonymous profiles to registered ones with names or limited details. Richin R Chandran, CEO of Richinnovations, said, “Our fair usage policy and privacy-first design make the app safe to use.”
App has strong potential to evolve, says KSUM CEO
To prevent misuse, the app limits alerts to preset messages. Users can’t type in custom text. It also mandates use of a photograph for verification. Any misuse, including sharing of inappropriate images, can be reported, which are reviewed through a backend dashboard and accounts found in violation are permanently deleted.
One of the features in progress is a tie-in with the MVD. While not officially endorsed yet, the company has proposed a system where the MVD could operate a dashboard to alert owners of vehicles not registered on the app.
An MVD official said the proposal will be evaluated and submitted to higher authorities. “Obstructive parking is a genuine issue. Since we do not have a 24x7 control room, managing such situations becomes difficult. The concept behind the app is positive. Importantly, it doesn’t require sharing personal data with the company. In cases where the vehicle is unregistered on the app, users can alert us, and we can notify the owner,” said the official.
The app may soon expand into a broader mobility platform. Planned features include listings for EV charging stations, insurance services, and parking space spotting, etc. “The app is totally free for users. But we will develop business-facing services on the backend,” Richin said.
The team has also received registrations from outside the state, including Karnataka. While the app is still at an early stage, it has received positive feedback from Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) CEO Anoop Ambika. “Parking is a huge market with growing demand. This app has strong potential to evolve. Starting with alerting vehicle owners, it can scale up to help identify parking lots, enable valet services, and introduce a range of related features,” Anoop told TNIE.
However, wider public adoption and stronger institutional support will determine how far it goes in solving the state’s parking troubles. LetMeGoo is available on Android and iOS.