Nearly 80% of state’s population will be in urban areas by 2050, says Urban Policy Commission member

KOCHI: Kerala is on course to frame the country’s first urban policy, with the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, formed in December 2023, submitting its final report early this year. The detailed one-and-a-half year study was carried out to formulate norms that will guide urban planning in the state for the next 25 years.
TNIE caught up with Prof Dr Ashok Kumar, lead member of the commission, on the sidelines of the ongoing Kerala Urban Conclave. Excerpts:
How fast is urbanisation playing out in Kerala?
The study projects that nearly 80 per cent of the state’s population will live in urban areas by 2050.
What are the key proposals in the report?
A key suggestion is the setting up of a metropolitan planning committee. The state has already implemented proposals mooted in the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments of 1992 -- which established the Panchayati Raj system and urban local bodies -- such as district planning committees, local governments, etc. This is also the approach that will be effective for large settlements such as Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
At the regional level metropolitan planning committees can focus on the development of cities as well as surrounding areas, in a coordinated manner.
Is there a shortage of people in the state for effective planning?
Yes, there is a shortage of planners at every level -- beginning with the state, and extending to districts, cities, towns, and villages. We must recruit at least 50 planners every year. The commission also recommends setting up a school of learning and architecture in the state to produce the required number of specialised planners.
Who should be making the policy decisions?
The main idea is for elected representatives to assume charge. But they should be aided by professionals in the decision-making process.
What is the one challenge posed by urbanisation that should be addressed now?
The impact of climate change. Sea erosion is endangering cities and towns along the coast. Some of the settlements are at risk of being submerged. The report has proposals on mitigating climate-change concerns, particularly those faced by large settlements.