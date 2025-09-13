‘New Urbanism throws fresh challenges in state,' says State Planning Board member

KOCHI: Kerala is experiencing a unique form of New Urbanism where rural–urban inequalities are narrowing at a faster pace than elsewhere in India, but this growth comes with fresh challenges, said State Planning Board member Dr Ravi Raman.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the Kerala Urban Conclave, Dr Raman said the benefits of growth have spread widely, but infrastructure and planning have not kept pace. “What we are witnessing is not just urbanisation with growth. It is a core growth feature. But the narrowing of inequality is accompanied by rising pressure on basic services,” he noted.

The state’s migrant population has expanded sharply, straining already inadequate sewage systems, drinking water supply, and sanitation facilities. “Migrants live in abysmal conditions. The takers have increased, but we have not created habitable conditions that can accommodate them,” he said, stressing that traditional spatial planning cannot address this crisis.

Poor sewage management and lack of proper waste disposal mechanisms, including in the capital, have worsened public hygiene, fuelling communicable diseases. “We have to admit that higher consumption means higher waste. Waste-to-energy projects are crucial, but they are yet to take off,” he said, adding that the draft Urban Policy must address these urgent issues.