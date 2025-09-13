Plastic bottle return scheme: Bevco collects 7,960 bottles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) collected 7,960 bottles on Friday under its plastic bottle return scheme, which was launched on Wednesday. A source said outlets started receiving bottles from the very first day. Most of the returns were of smaller quantities, and in some cases, customers brought bottles back within hours of purchase.

The pilot phase of the scheme has been rolled out at 10 outlets each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. Bevco plans to expand it to all outlets across the state by January 2026. Under the scheme, customers purchasing liquor in plastic bottles pay a refundable deposit of Rs 20. All plastic bottles at these outlets carry a QR code, and the deposit is refunded when the used bottle is returned to the same outlet, provided the label remains intact.

The Bevco plans to set up dedicated return counters manned by Kudumbashree workers. Once returned, the stickers on the bottles will be defaced at the counter.