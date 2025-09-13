State cabinet clears draft legislation to allow killing of dangerous wild animals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that could trigger a major debate in Kerala, the state cabinet issued its nod for a draft legislation to eliminate wild animals posing a threat to human life. The new legislation is aimed at mitigating human-wildlife conflict.

A special cabinet meeting held on Saturday approved the draft legislation to permit the killing of animals, irrespective of the schedule in which it's included. Sources said the new legislation would be brought in as an amendment to the central legislation - the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.



As per the draft, the Chief Wildlife Warden will have the authority to approve such killings. The bill proposes amendments to the existing forest laws and is expected to be presented in the upcoming legislative session. The cabinet also gave a nod to draft bills from the Forest Department, including provisions to allow the felling of sandalwood trees on private land. Further discussions will be held in the Forest Eco-Tourism Development Board on these proposals.