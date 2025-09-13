State cabinet clears draft legislation to allow killing of dangerous wild animals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that could trigger a major debate in Kerala, the state cabinet issued its nod for a draft legislation to eliminate wild animals posing a threat to human life. The new legislation is aimed at mitigating human-wildlife conflict.
A special cabinet meeting held on Saturday approved the draft legislation to permit the killing of animals, irrespective of the schedule in which it's included. Sources said the new legislation would be brought in as an amendment to the central legislation - the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.
As per the draft, the Chief Wildlife Warden will have the authority to approve such killings. The bill proposes amendments to the existing forest laws and is expected to be presented in the upcoming legislative session. The cabinet also gave a nod to draft bills from the Forest Department, including provisions to allow the felling of sandalwood trees on private land. Further discussions will be held in the Forest Eco-Tourism Development Board on these proposals.
Law Minister P Rajeev recently indicated that the state government, acting on legal advice, is considering the introduction of an amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, to empower the chief wildlife warden to authorise any person to kill or capture a wild animal that causes serious injury to human beings or poses threat to a public place. The government is bringing in the new legislation as the current legislative framework was inadequate to protect human lives during emergencies.
“If an elephant or tiger strays into a populated area and attacks people, waiting for clearance from top forest authorities is impractical. Marginalised communities and small farmers are the worst affected. A comprehensive policy must protect human life while also recognising the ecological value of wildlife," the minister had said. He had also recalled that in February, the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution unanimously urging the Union Government to empower chief conservators of forests to take emergency measures.
Legal experts, however, feel that bringing in an amendment to a central legislation will not be an easy task for the state government.