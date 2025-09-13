Urban Conclave calls for tailored development models, professionalisation of local bodies

KOCHI: Kerala’s upcoming urban policy is poised to move away from a “one-size-fits-all” formula and embrace a differentiated, climate-conscious, and inclusive framework to guide the state’s rapidly changing landscape. If Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s pitch at the Kerala Urban Conclave 2025 in Kochi on Friday is any indication, the policy will seek to balance sustainability, social equity, and economic growth while recognising the distinct needs of mega cities and satellite towns.

“Unless we tailor our approach, the future of Kerala’s urban development will not be sustainable,” Pinarayi cautioned, calling the new policy a road map for balancing demographic, environmental and economic imperatives.

The two-day conclave, themed Aspiring Cities, Thriving Communities, brought together planners, academics, policymakers, and international experts to finalise the contours of the policy. Discussions revolved around spatial planning, health and well-being, inclusive infrastructure, climate resilience, and economic corridors linking growth hubs with jobs and investments.

A new vision

The policy, shaped by the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, is expected to prioritise social cohesion, human development, and local economic growth, while assigning special focus to the youth and the elderly. “The aim is to improve collective governance and strengthen local self-governing institutions. After 34 years of Panchayati Raj in Kerala, the next level is about governance and efficiency. For that, we need professionalisation of all local bodies,” said Dr Satheesh Kumar, chairman of the commission.