Urban Conclave calls for tailored development models, professionalisation of local bodies

KOCHI: Kerala’s upcoming urban policy is poised to move away from a “one-size-fits-all” formula and embrace a differentiated, climate-conscious, and inclusive framework to guide the state’s rapidly changing landscape. If Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s pitch at the Kerala Urban Conclave 2025 in Kochi on Friday is any indication, the policy will seek to balance sustainability, social equity, and economic growth while recognising the distinct needs of mega cities and satellite towns.
“Unless we tailor our approach, the future of Kerala’s urban development will not be sustainable,” Pinarayi cautioned, calling the new policy a road map for balancing demographic, environmental and economic imperatives.
The two-day conclave, themed Aspiring Cities, Thriving Communities, brought together planners, academics, policymakers, and international experts to finalise the contours of the policy. Discussions revolved around spatial planning, health and well-being, inclusive infrastructure, climate resilience, and economic corridors linking growth hubs with jobs and investments.
A new vision
The policy, shaped by the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, is expected to prioritise social cohesion, human development, and local economic growth, while assigning special focus to the youth and the elderly. “The aim is to improve collective governance and strengthen local self-governing institutions. After 34 years of Panchayati Raj in Kerala, the next level is about governance and efficiency. For that, we need professionalisation of all local bodies,” said Dr Satheesh Kumar, chairman of the commission.
Emphasising that Kerala’s rate of urbanisation is higher than the national average, Pinarayi demanded urgent interventions. “Today’s Kerala is a blend of major cities and numerous small towns. We must address the challenges arising from rapid urbanisation and seize the opportunities it presents. This vision is what we call ‘Nava Kerala,’” he said.
The chief minister outlined priority areas including water resources management, waste disposal, and urban resilience.
“The state has water bodies that are not used properly. We need to rejuvenate them. Cities should also be made resilient to pandemics, and barrier-free, disability-friendly infrastructure should be ensured in all cities,” he said, adding that poverty eradication, employment generation, and environmental protection must be built into urban planning.
Core challenge
Experts warned that climate change presents the most pressing challenge. “Sea erosion is endangering cities and towns along the coast. Some of the settlements are at risk of being submerged. The report has proposals on mitigating climate-change concerns, particularly those faced by large settlements,” Prof Dr Ashok Kumar, lead member of the commission, told TNIE.
In a state battered by frequent landslides, cyclones, and flooding, the conclave called for risk-informed master plans and urban living labs to ensure people’s participation in disaster preparedness.
“People’s participation is key. We need to bring a balance between the solutions. Including political leaders in capacity building and adopting gender-based approaches with women and children in focus can help,” noted Dr Fathim Rashna Kallingal, technical advisor and GIZ India state coordinator.
As deliberations continue, experts say Kerala’s new urban policy will not just map growth, but attempt to future-proof its cities against environmental shocks while keeping people at the centre of planning.